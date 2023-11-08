4,577 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Purchased by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.75. 37,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,147. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

