4,920 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Purchased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,226,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 138,924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 5.3 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 493.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

