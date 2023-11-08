4,950 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.74 and a 200 day moving average of $181.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.