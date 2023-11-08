500 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 199,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.