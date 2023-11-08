602 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Acquired by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 29.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco Stock Up 1.5 %

WSO stock opened at $371.71 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.38 and a fifty-two week high of $406.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.