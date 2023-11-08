69,241 Shares in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $5,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

