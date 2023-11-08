A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.14

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 170823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $580.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 1.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $34,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

