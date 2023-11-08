A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 282,312 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 221,973 shares.The stock last traded at $27.53 and had previously closed at $27.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMRK shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $619.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.47. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,074,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 452.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 448,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $2,315,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $340,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

