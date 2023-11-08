Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 198,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 424,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,231,000 after purchasing an additional 77,222 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 198.3% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 122,065 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 81,142 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 781,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $85,220,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 93,856 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $95.44. 279,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,335. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

