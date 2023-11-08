AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 88,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.04. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $251.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

