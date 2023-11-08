AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 88,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

ABBV stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.85. The company had a trading volume of 244,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $252.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

