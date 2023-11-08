Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 115,801 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 111.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,801 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $89.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.16.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $263,108.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,375 shares of company stock worth $10,417,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

