Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 74,067 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of CyberArk Software worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $182.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $183.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

