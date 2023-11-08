Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.03% of Powell Industries worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Powell Industries by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a market cap of $974.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.