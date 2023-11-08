Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 105,034 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Rapid7 worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $55.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPD

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $551,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,743.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.