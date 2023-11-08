Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 340,977 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,977 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Opera worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Opera in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the second quarter valued at about $760,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 22.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. Opera Limited has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Opera had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

