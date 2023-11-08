Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $324.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.