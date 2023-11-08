Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,916 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of Yext worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in Yext by 63.7% during the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 57,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 20.0% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yext

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Yext Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE YEXT opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Yext

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

