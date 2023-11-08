Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.