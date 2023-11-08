Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,067 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.76% of Franklin Covey worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 4.0 %

FC stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

About Franklin Covey

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.