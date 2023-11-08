Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.35 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,974 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

