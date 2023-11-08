Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,748,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,511 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 807,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 254,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 83,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIMX shares. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HIMX opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $969.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

