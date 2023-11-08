Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 595.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,871 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Cimpress worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cimpress by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $143,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $143,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $211,451.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,710 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

