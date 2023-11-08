Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,384,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Qudian worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Qudian by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,497,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38,176 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Qudian by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 103,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Stock Performance

NYSE:QD opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Qudian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $411.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.86.

About Qudian

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 68.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

