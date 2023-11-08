Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.15 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,359 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of DaVita worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $116,373,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in DaVita by 6,031.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after buying an additional 360,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DaVita by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DaVita by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

