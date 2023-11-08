Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.21 Million Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 77.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 983,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,039 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TransAlta by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,677,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 926,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Price Performance

NYSE TAC opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

TAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TAC

TransAlta Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.