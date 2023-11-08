Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 516,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,380 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 7.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 270.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

