Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,584 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $233.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.48 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.