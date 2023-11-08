Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,826 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Tecnoglass worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,254,000 after acquiring an additional 490,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James cut their target price on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TGLS opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

