Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,300,925 Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 1,778.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 207.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 608,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 410,492 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $863,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth $1,057,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 146.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 103,830 shares during the period.

NYSE:DRD opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DRDGOLD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

