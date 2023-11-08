Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $245.61 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.21.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

