Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 68,954 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,954 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of GMS worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in GMS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in GMS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GMS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Performance

GMS stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.80. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $76.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.