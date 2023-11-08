Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,819,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,701 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaotu Techedu were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at about $23,522,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 218.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 5,300,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,084,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,187 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $641.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

