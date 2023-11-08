Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 199,669 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,669 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Jackson Financial worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2,545.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

JXN opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,555 shares of company stock worth $432,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

