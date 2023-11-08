Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 20,678 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,678 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Snap-on worth $14,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 65,044 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $267.21 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $220.21 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

