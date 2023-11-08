Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 31,514 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,514 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Endava by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 0.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 188.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,337 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Endava by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Endava by 130.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.44. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.53 million. Endava had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

