Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.50% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $14,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 1.7 %

CVLG stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.50. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.