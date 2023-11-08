Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 272,181 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Precision Drilling worth $11,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Down 3.0 %

Precision Drilling stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.33. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PDS

Precision Drilling Profile

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.