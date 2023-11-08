Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.45

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 34648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SLRN

Acelyrin Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRN. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $189,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.