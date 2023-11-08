Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 337.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $18.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,507,000. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 875,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,012,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 933.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 416,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,736,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after buying an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

