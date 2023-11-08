Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 337.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $383.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James Loerop purchased 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

