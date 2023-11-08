Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, November 9th.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $624.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.40 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.85. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Adams Resources & Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.92% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Featured Stories

