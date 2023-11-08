AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.55 million, a PE ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,488,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AdaptHealth by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

