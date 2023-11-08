AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Truist Financial

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Shares of AHCO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. 201,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,878. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.91 million, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at $41,488,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

