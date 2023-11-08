adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €168.50 ($181.18) and last traded at €170.48 ($183.31). 637,877 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €171.18 ($184.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €170.08.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
