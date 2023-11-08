adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €168.50 ($181.18) and last traded at €170.48 ($183.31). 637,877 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €171.18 ($184.06).

adidas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €170.08.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.