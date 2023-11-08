Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.52

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 193874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Adient by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Adient by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth $2,433,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

