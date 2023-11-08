Adlai Nortye Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 8th (NASDAQ:ANL)

Adlai Nortye’s (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 8th. Adlai Nortye had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $57,500,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Adlai Nortye alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANL

Adlai Nortye Trading Up 2.7 %

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ANL opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Adlai Nortye has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

(Get Free Report)

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.