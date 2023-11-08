Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $5.48 on Wednesday, reaching $590.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,641. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.35 and a 52 week high of $595.66. The company has a market capitalization of $268.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $539.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

