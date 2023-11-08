Advent Technologies (ADN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.47% and a negative net margin of 1,441.61%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Advent Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 285,184 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Featured Articles

