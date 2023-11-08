AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.74

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.74 and last traded at $125.11, with a volume of 44925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.68.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

